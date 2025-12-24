Almost 8 thousand churches of UOC-MP continue to operate in Ukraine - OpenDataBot. INFOGRAPHICS

There are still more than 7,800 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate operating in Ukraine. Most of them are located in the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia regions.

This is confirmed by data from OpenDataBot, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Only 934 religious communities have officially transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in almost four years of full-scale war.

Most often, religious institutions from the Khmelnytskyi (205), Kyiv (196), and Vinnytsia (105) regions turned to the Ukrainian church.

The peak of transitions occurred in 2023, when 386 communities changed their jurisdiction. In 2024, there were already 191 such communities, and in 2025, there were 157.

See more: Protopriest of UOC-MP adjusted Russian strikes on Sumy region, - SSU. PHOTO

Where are most of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate located?

Currently, most of them remain in:

Donetsk region - 625;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 522;

Vinnytsia region - 495;

Transcarpathia - 487;

Khmelnytskyi region - 428.

The lowest numbers were recorded in Lviv (6) and Ivano-Frankivsk (8) regions.

Currently, only 18 religious institutions out of nearly 8,000 openly disclose their affiliations. Last year, there were more such communities, but three of them joined the OCU, and one, according to registry data, ceased its activities.

39 communities in the state register are marked as those that have not indicated their affiliation with the MP. All of them are from the Chernivtsi region.

Another 22 religious communities that concealed or did not declare their ties to the MP have ceased their activities or are in the process of ceasing them of their own accord.

It should be noted that the transfer of a church from one metropolis to another takes a long time, so the data in the USR may differ from the information "on the ground" and in the OCU.

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