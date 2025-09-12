Protopriest of UOC-MP coordinated Russian strikes on Sumy region, - SSU. PHOTO

The rector of a church of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP, who was an adjuster for the Russian GRU, was detained in Sumy region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the priest tracked the locations of combat units and fortifications of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and passed them on to the Russians. Most of all, the occupiers were interested in the coordinates of headquarters and fortifications in the border region.

"According to the available data, the occupiers planned to strike at these positions of Ukrainian troops and create a "dead zone" along the border, which would allow Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to penetrate deep into Sumy region and gain a foothold before the main enemy forces approach. According to the case file, the enemy "reached" the archpriest remotely via the "Internet," the statement said.

The cleric would covertly solicit information from parishioners, and then go to the area on his own and check for military facilities.

After identifying potential targets, he reported to his supervisor via voice and text messages in the messenger.

The SSU took measures in advance to secure the positions of the Defence Forces and detained the suspect in his home.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SSU found pro-Kremlin literature and a smartphone with evidence of work for Russia.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine). He is currently in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison.

