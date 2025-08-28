UOC-MP recognized as affiliated with ROC – DESS

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) has recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the agency’s statement.

"On August 27, 2025, DESS decided to recognize the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (identification code 21510633 according to the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine) as affiliated with a foreign religious organization whose activities are banned in Ukraine under Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Religious Organizations,’" the statement read.

The decision followed an examination of affiliation indicators, which confirmed the existence of such ties.

"The examination revealed signs of affiliation between the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC and the ROC, which violates the Law of Ukraine ‘On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations.’ Accordingly, DESS issued an order requiring the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC to eliminate the violation of the Law.

In his letter, UOC Primate Metropolitan Onufriy declared his refusal to comply with the order.

Thus, due to the lack of grounds to conclude that the violation had been remedied or that the order was issued in error under Part 15 of Article 16 of the Law, or to withdraw the order under Part 17 of Article 16 of the Law, DESS recognized the KYIV METROPOLIS OF THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH as affiliated with a foreign religious organization whose activities are banned in Ukraine under Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Religious Organizations,’" the statement said.

