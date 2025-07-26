On Saturday, July 26, Pope Leo XIV met in the Vatican with the head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by the Vatican, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Catholic Church met with the head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Anthony, and five other high-ranking clergymen during a morning audience. No further details were provided in the official statement.

The publication recalled that in July, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the pontiff expressed the Vatican's readiness to mediate and provide its territory for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the Russian Federation said it did not consider the Vatican to be a serious platform for negotiations, as it is surrounded by NATO member Italy, which supports Ukraine.

Reuters also writes that in his first telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin in early June, Pope Leo XIV called on Russia to take steps to end the conflict.

