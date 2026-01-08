Over 75,000 customers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to deteriorating weather

Due to severe weather conditions, 75,000 households in the Kyiv region have been left without electricity.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by DTEK in a post on its Telegram channel.

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According to power engineers, the largest number of outages was recorded in Boryspil, Obukhiv, Bila Tserkva, and Bucha districts.

Read more: Ukrenergo says one more group may be added to hourly outage schedules due to severe frost

Causes of outages and work of power engineers

DTEK explained that the main cause of the outages was severe weather conditions. Wet snow and ice are accumulating on power lines, while falling trees are causing wires to snap.

"The cause of the outages is severe weather conditions: wet snow and ice are accumulating on wires. Trees are also falling and breaking the wires," DTEK said.

Power engineers are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible. Residents are urged not to approach downed wires closer than eight meters and to immediately report such cases to the relevant services.

Watch more: Electricity supply to hospitals and transport in Lviv has not been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi. VIDEO

Cold snap and the state of the power system

Amid the severe weather, power engineers in Kyiv and the region have switched to an enhanced work regime. Forecasters predict wind gusts and temperatures dropping to around 10 degrees below zero, and such weather may persist for a week.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that due to the cold snap and possible snow accumulation, there is a risk of power outages outside scheduled timelines. According to her, the government has already adopted a number of decisions to stabilize the situation.

The Ministry of Energy stresses that Ukraine’s power system remains under control despite the difficult conditions and constant Russian attacks. At the same time, Ukrenergo notes that it is attacks on energy infrastructure, not frosts, that are the main threat to stable electricity supply.

To balance the power system and reduce the scope of electricity restrictions, power engineers urge Ukrainians to use electricity rationally, especially during peak load hours in the morning and evening, the press service of NEC Ukrenergo reports.

Read more: Prime Minister Svyrydenko warns of unscheduled power outages due to weather