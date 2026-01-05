US has found no evidence of Ukraine’s attack on Putin’s residence, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that American intelligence agencies have not confirmed Russian allegations of a drone attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Associated Press.

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The head of the White House told reporters that after verification by US officials, it was established that Ukraine had not attacked the residence.

"We don’t believe that happened, now that we’ve been able to check," Trump said.

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine had struck Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of 29 December. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's state residence.

US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.

The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.

Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine would become tougher after the "attack."

Read more: Russia gives U.S. data on alleged Ukrainian drone that "attacked" Putin’s residence