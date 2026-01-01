Russia gives U.S. data on alleged Ukrainian drone that "attacked" Putin’s residence

Russia’s GRU chief Igor Kostyukov held a meeting with U.S. representatives during which he handed over what Russia described as evidence of an alleged Ukrainian drone "attack" on the residence of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Russia’s Defense Ministry, as quoted by Interfax.

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What Russia says

Kostyukov met with a representative of the office of the military attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

The aggressor state’s ministry claimed that the U.S. official was handed "materials with decrypted routing data and the controller of a Ukrainian drone" that was "shot down while repelling an attack on Putin’s residence."

Read more: NSA and CIA refuted Kremlin’s claims about attack on Putin’s residence, - WSJ

They said representatives of Russian security services allegedly decrypted the contents of the navigation controllers’ memory from Ukrainian drones. According to them, this "clearly confirmed that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings of the residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Oblast."

"We want to hand over the controller and a description of this controller prepared by our specialists. We believe this step will make it possible to remove all questions and will contribute to establishing the truth," Kostyukov added.

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What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin’s residence?

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine struck Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region with drones on the night of Dec. 29. He said Russia was already preparing a retaliatory strike and would revise its negotiating position.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied the reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin’s state residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the reports caused him "great outrage" and called a possible attack "ill-timed" under the current circumstances.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has still provided no evidence of the attack.

The Kremlin says no evidence is needed.

Putin’s office also said Russia’s position on Ukraine would become tougher after the "attack."

A U.S. intelligence assessment has refuted the Kremlin’s claim of an alleged Ukrainian attack on Russian dictator Putin’s residence.

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