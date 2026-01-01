The assessment of the American special services refuted the Kremlin's claim about Ukraine's alleged attack on the residence of Russian dictator Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in The Wall Street Journal with reference to senior US officials.

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Conclusions of American intelligence

The US National Security Agency has determined that Kyiv did not plan an attack on the Russian leader's country residence. This position is confirmed by the Central Intelligence Agency, which found no evidence of preparations for an assassination attempt.

CIA representatives refrained from official comments, but sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed the conclusions to journalists.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "attack" on Putin’s Valdai residence: It’s fake, nobody hit it

"Ukraine tried to strike a military target that Kyiv had already attacked earlier. It is located in the same region as Putin's country residence, but not near it, the American official said," according to the publication.

Trump's reaction and doubts about the Kremlin

US President Donald Trump publicly expressed doubts about the veracity of Moscow's statements. On the social network Truth Social, he shared an editorial article from the New York Post, which emphasised that it was Russia that was blocking the peace process.

The NYP article noted that the Kremlin regularly attacks Ukrainian cities, kidnaps children and tortures prisoners, while there is no evidence of an attack on Putin.

On 29 December, during a telephone conversation, Putin told Trump about an alleged drone attack on his residence "Uzhyn" in the Novgorod region. However, Trump later admitted that the attack may not have happened.

Read more: In his New Year’s address, Putin called for war and remained silent about losses of Russian army