In his New Year’s address, Putin called for war and remained silent about losses of Russian army

In his New Year's address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again focused on the topic of war. In his speech, he veiledly touched on the issue of Ukraine, while avoiding a key aspect that he prefers not to discuss.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Deutsche Welle.

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What Putin said?

This year's New Year's address by Putin was brief, lasting 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Traditionally, viewers in the Far East of Russia were the first to see it.

Read more: "Russia is not going to attack anyone. Only goal in Ukraine - to protect own interests", - Putin

In his speech, the dictator addressed the military and command staff of the Russian Federation separately, stating that, in his words, they had taken on the responsibility of fighting "for their native land."

In particular, Putin urged the population to participate in the war and cynically stated that Russian troops were allegedly "fighting for truth and justice."

In addition, the dictator dreamed of victory.

"We believe in you and our victory. We are one big family... We must move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for the sake of our great Russia."

Read more: Protecting interests of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine should be one of results of "SMO" - Putin

Avoiding difficult topics

However, he decided not to mention the losses suffered by the Russian army in 2025 or during all the years of full-scale war.

The rest of Putin's speech was quite standard. Nothing special, just the usual phrases about "Russia's thousand-year history" and so on.