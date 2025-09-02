"Russia is not going to attack anyone. Only goal in Ukraine - to protect own interests", - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has assured that Russia has no desire to attack anyone and never has had.
He made this statement during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.
"Any reasonable person is well aware that Russia is not going to attack anyone," Putin assured.
In addition, the dictator said that Moscow was allegedly "forced to defend people who associate their fate with Russia".
"Russia's only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests," Putin said.
He also accused Ukraine of attacking energy infrastructure.
"Moscow has long tolerated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, but has now begun to respond seriously," Putin said.
