Protecting interests of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine should be one of results of "SMO" - Putin
The result of the so-called special operation is supposed to be long-term peace and protection of the interests of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, the Russian dictator said this to Russia 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Putin also noted that the desired outcome of the so-called SMO for Russia is to eliminate the causes of the crisis, create conditions for long-term peace and ensure the country's security.
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia was allegedly forced to make a decision to support Crimeans and Sevastopol residents in 2014.
Putin also claimed that Russia was not preparing for the so-called SMO, but was seeking a peaceful solution.
In addition, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable, it is a matter of time.
