Trump to call Putin and Zelenskyy on 19 May: "I hope there will be ceasefire"

US President Donald Trump said that on Monday, 19 May, he would hold phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of the White House wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, the call with Putin will take place on 19 May at 10:00 am.

"The topics of the call will be stopping the bloodshed, which on average kills more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade," the American leader said.

After that, Trump plans to talk to Zelenskyy, and then, together with Zelenskyy, he will talk to representatives of NATO countries.

"I hope that this will be a productive day, that a ceasefire will be concluded, and that this very brutal war, a war that should never have happened, will end. May God bless us all!!!" the US President added.

Earlier, French leader Emmanuel Macron said that US President Donald Trump intends to talk to the Russian side in the next "hours or days" after the talks between the representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16.

