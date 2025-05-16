Zelenskyy meets with Costa and von der Leyen: they discussed pressure on Russia and Ukraine’s EU path. VIDEO

On Friday, May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

First of all, Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its leadership in rallying support around Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The President spoke about the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul and called for increased pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire.

In addition, the President thanked for the preparation of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia and noted that Ukraine expects it to be adopted next week. Zelenskyy also added that the next package should include key sectors of the Russian economy: banks, oil, energy, metallurgy, and the shadow fleet.

Special attention was paid to the acceleration of Ukraine's accession to the EU. The President informed about the steps taken by Ukraine to unblock the negotiation process and progress on this path.

"The parties discussed the possibility of opening clusters in the near future, as well as trade and economic relations between Ukraine and the European Union," the statement said.

