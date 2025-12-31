Putin’s residence was not damaged during UAV "attack," - Russian Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released details of a "drone attack" on dictator Putin's residence, allegedly carried out by Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The ministry released footage of the alleged Ukrainian UAV "Chaklun-V" shot down during the attack.

Scheme of the "attack"

The Russian Ministry of Defence has published a diagram of the UAV "attack".

It claims that at around 7:20 p.m. on 28 December, a UAV was allegedly launched from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

"The enemy's strike, as shown on the map, was carried out in several directions towards the residence of the President of Russia over the territories of the Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver and Novgorod regions using ninety-one unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

Read more: Putin orders expansion of ’buffer zone’ in northeastern Ukraine in 2026 - Reuters

They also stated that all "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by Russian forces."

The Ministry of Defence of the occupying country claims that 41 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly shot down in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The ministry said that the dictator's residence was not damaged.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "attack" on Putin’s Valdai residence: It’s fake, nobody hit it

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine had struck Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of 29 December. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.

US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.

The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.

Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine would become tougher after the "attack."

Watch more: No evidence needed of UAV attack on Putin’s residence, - Peskov. AUDIO





