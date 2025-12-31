At the end of the year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the expansion of the so-called buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine in 2026.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to him, the relevant order was announced on December 31. It concerns the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, which border Russia. Gerasimov said that he visited the "North" military group operating in this area and recalled that it was formed in early 2024.

Moscow claims that the task of this group is to create a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, as well as to push Ukrainian forces deeper into the country's territory with a view to launching further offensive operations.

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Gerasimov's statement came amid threats by Russia to respond to an alleged attempt to "attack" Putin's residence. Moscow has not provided any evidence to support these claims, while the Ukrainian side has called them an attempt to disrupt potential peace talks.

As of now, there has been no official response from Ukraine to the statement by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

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What preceded it?