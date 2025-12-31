Putin orders expansion of ’buffer zone’ in northeastern Ukraine in 2026 - Reuters
At the end of the year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the expansion of the so-called buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine in 2026.
This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as reported by Censor.NET.
According to him, the relevant order was announced on December 31. It concerns the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, which border Russia. Gerasimov said that he visited the "North" military group operating in this area and recalled that it was formed in early 2024.
Moscow claims that the task of this group is to create a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, as well as to push Ukrainian forces deeper into the country's territory with a view to launching further offensive operations.
Gerasimov's statement came amid threats by Russia to respond to an alleged attempt to "attack" Putin's residence. Moscow has not provided any evidence to support these claims, while the Ukrainian side has called them an attempt to disrupt potential peace talks.
As of now, there has been no official response from Ukraine to the statement by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
What preceded it?
- We remind you that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of December 29. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.
- US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.
- The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.
- Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine after the "attack" will become tougher.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password