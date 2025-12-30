Putin’s statements about desire for peace and success for Ukraine are just message for Trump, - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in a peaceful settlement – his intentions indicate a desire to continue the aggression and expand its scale.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News TV channel, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Does Putin want peace?

In response to a question about whether there are signs that Putin wants peace, given that Russia intensified its attacks on Kyiv at the end of the year, Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied:

"No, to be honest. I don’t hear this publicly. He is not talking about peace. On the contrary, he says he can go further. These are not signals of peace."

According to the President of Ukraine, this is precisely why dialogue and pressure from Trump are needed, including sanctions and diplomacy.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Chancellor Merz about Trump talks and Russian fakes

"He has the tools, and I believe he is trying to achieve peace," Zelenskyy noted

He also noted that despite Trump's positive comments about his conversation with Putin, the Russian dictator cannot be trusted.

According to Zelenskyy, Putin does not want Ukraine to succeed, and although he may say such things to President Trump, it is not true.

"He does not want stronger sanctions. He can talk about 'cheap electricity,' but we do not need that. We have paid too high a price, with lives. We need nothing from them. This is only a message for Trump, a way of communicating," Volodymyr Zelensky assured.

As a reminder, after talking with Putin, Trump said that Russia "wants Ukraine to succeed" and will help with reconstruction.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Umerov held talks with Witkoff: coordinating next steps

Trump's conversation with Putin

We remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin did not agree to ceasefire during referendum in Ukraine, - Trump