Zelenskyy speaks with Chancellor Merz about Trump talks and Russian fakes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which he briefed him on the results of his meeting with Donald Trump in Florida and discussed Russia’s attempts to derail the diplomatic process.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the president’s Telegram post.

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"I have just spoken with Chancellor Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the results of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida," he wrote.

Zelenskyy outlined the main points raised and key issues, and thanked Merz for advice and constant coordination. They also discussed today’s Russian fake, which Moscow is using to derail diplomacy and justify prolonging the war.

Read more: Putin is sending no signals of peace with Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

"Putin needs to get used to the idea that he must end the war, the strikes, and the bloodshed. Ukraine is doing everything to achieve peace. Russia needs to stop getting creative about how to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has put forward all proposals," Zelenskyy stressed.

"Thank you to Germany, everyone in Europe, and the United States for support on the path to peace," the president concluded.

Read more: Germany has transferred over €160 million to restore Ukraine’s energy system

Earlier, the German government assured that Germany’s support for Ukraine is not decreasing.