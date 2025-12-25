Germany has transferred over €160 million to restore Ukraine’s energy system

Germany has transferred over €160 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund for recovery after attacks by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk.

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It is noted that another €3 million was allocated by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy through the German development bank KfW.

International assistance

In total, the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund received approximately €245 million in international aid in December.

As Kolisnyk noted, the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, which is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, is one of the most effective tools for assisting the Ukrainian fuel and energy sector. Its funds are used to purchase equipment for energy companies and restore facilities after enemy attacks.

"The Ministry of Energy is interacting with our international partners in this area as actively and effectively as possible. In December alone, during a series of high-level international meetings, we received assurances from our partners of their systematic support. After all, the intensity of international assistance must now be commensurate with the intensity of enemy attacks. The supply of necessary equipment must keep pace with the enemy's attacks," the deputy minister stressed.

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Енергетики також отримують і міжнародну гуманітарну допомогу обладнанням з 38 країн. З початку повномасштабного вторгнення для потреб енергетичного сектору до України надійшло 1995 гуманітарних вантажів загальною вагою майже 26 000 тонн.