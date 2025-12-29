Putin is sending no signals of peace with Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees no signs of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s desire for peace — either in his actions or in his statements.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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On Putin

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian dictator does not speak publicly about peace and instead says he is ready to "go further."

The head of state stressed that such messages cannot be seen as signals toward a peaceful settlement.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians support peace, while 85% oppose withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskyy says

Other statements

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that on the Donbas issue, Ukraine will act in line with its own interests.

As a reminder, we reported earlier today that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine must withdraw troops from the Donbas to stop the war.

Watch more: Martial law will be lifted when Ukraine receives security guarantees, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO