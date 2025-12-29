Zelenskyy and Umerov held talks with Witkoff: coordinating next steps

SDC Secretary Rustem Umerov held talks with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the call.

Umerov said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The key is that we are coordinating further contacts and the next steps. The work is intensive and substantive: in fact, we continue consultations and work through the points in the documents almost every day.



We are also in constant contact with European national security advisers. We agreed on the next contacts in the near future," the NSDC Secretary noted.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security guarantees from the US for 30-50 years. VIDEO

Trump’s call with Putin

As a reminder, on Sunday, December 28, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of a planned meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said the call between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, December 28, a meeting took place in Florida between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. leader Donald Trump.

It was previously reported that the leaders’ meeting would focus on security guarantees the United States is ready to provide to Ukraine. Trump and Zelenskyy were also expected to discuss management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed readiness to address Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, while Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the United States and European partners in January.

The sides said they saw progress on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is closely watching the Kremlin’s position and believes Russia is allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Trump after talks with Putin: Russia "wants Ukraine to succeed" and will help with reconstruction