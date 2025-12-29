Trump after talks with Putin: Russia "wants Ukraine to succeed" and will help with reconstruction

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly "wants to see Ukraine succeed." In addition, Russia will supposedly help rebuild Ukraine.

Trump made this statement at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda".

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Putin's promises

Trump was asked whether, during his conversation with the Russian dictator, they discussed what responsibility Russia would bear for any reconstruction of Ukraine after the potential conclusion of a peace agreement.

Yes. And they will help. Russia will help. Russia wants Ukraine to succeed. It sounds a little strange, but I explained it to Putin," Trump convinces.

According to the American president, Putin was "very generous in his sentiments about Ukraine's success," including "supplying electricity and other things at very low prices."

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin may hold their first telephone conversation in over five years, - Fox News

So, today's call brought many good results," Trump assured.

Read more: Putin continues to demand entire territory of Donbas, which Russia cannot capture, - Russian media

Trump's conversation with Putin

We will remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin likely to reject new US-Ukraine peace plan - NYT