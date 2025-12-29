Putin did not agree to ceasefire during referendum in Ukraine, - Trump
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has rejected the possibility of a ceasefire during a possible referendum in Ukraine on a "peace plan."
This was announced by US President Donald Trump at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting on 28 December in Florida, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda.
Putin does not want to cease fire
Trump was asked whether Putin agreed to a ceasefire during the referendum in Ukraine.
"No, not a ceasefire... Putin doesn't want to be in a situation where he stops the fighting and then has to start it again. I understand that. But I think we will find a way to resolve this," the US president replied.
Russia wants to "help" rebuild Ukraine
According to him, Russia will "help" in rebuilding Ukraine if the war ends. He said that Russia allegedly "wants to see Ukraine succeed, even though it sounds strange."
Trump also complained that some "bad people made up a lot of things, and that prevented us from reaching an agreement with Russia, and prevented Russia from reaching an agreement with us."
Trump's conversation with Putin
- We remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
- On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.
- Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.
- Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.
- The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
- In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.
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