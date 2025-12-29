Putin did not agree to ceasefire during referendum in Ukraine, - Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has rejected the possibility of a ceasefire during a possible referendum in Ukraine on a "peace plan."

This was announced by US President Donald Trump at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting on 28 December in Florida, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

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Putin does not want to cease fire

Trump was asked whether Putin agreed to a ceasefire during the referendum in Ukraine.

"No, not a ceasefire... Putin doesn't want to be in a situation where he stops the fighting and then has to start it again. I understand that. But I think we will find a way to resolve this," the US president replied.

Russia wants to "help" rebuild Ukraine

According to him, Russia will "help" in rebuilding Ukraine if the war ends. He said that Russia allegedly "wants to see Ukraine succeed, even though it sounds strange."

Read more: Russia allegedly agrees to temporary ceasefire to hold referendum on territories – Axios

Trump also complained that some "bad people made up a lot of things, and that prevented us from reaching an agreement with Russia, and prevented Russia from reaching an agreement with us."

Trump's conversation with Putin

We remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Read more: Zelenskyy explained how Ukrainians abroad to be able to participate in referendum

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States