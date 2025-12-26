Russia allegedly agrees to temporary ceasefire to hold referendum on territories – Axios

Russian representatives at the talks for the first time allowed the possibility of a temporary ceasefire in order to hold a referendum on the status of the territories.

Axios reported this, Censor.NET says.

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The Russian side, which had previously opposed any truce until a final peace agreement is concluded, allegedly agreed that a halt to hostilities is necessary to conduct a referendum.

According to the outlet, the key sticking point in the talks remains Russia’s demand to take control of the entire Donbas. In response, the US proposed that areas from which Ukrainian troops would withdraw should become a demilitarised "free economic zone".

Read more: Ending war in Ukraine requires compromises from both sides, taking into account real situation on battlefield, - Tokaev

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on a symmetric withdrawal of Russian troops and says that any territorial concessions must be approved in a referendum. The US side, journalists say, supports the idea of a ceasefire to implement the agreements, but acknowledges the difficulty of organising such a process.

A senior US official noted that Ukraine is insisting on a 60-day truce, while Russia may demand a much shorter ceasefire period.

It is recalled that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that in talks with the US, Russia continues to demand that it be handed the entire territory of Donbas, which it is unable to seize.

Read more: Zelenskyy for first time considered possibility of withdrawing troops from Donbas if Russia does same – WP

Background

To recall that on December 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, which is being discussed between Ukraine, the United States, Russia and European partners.

Bloomberg wrote that Russia will insist on key changes to the latest peace plan to end the war with Ukraine, previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as it lacks provisions important to the Kremlin.

Read more: Document on end of war may be put to nationwide referendum, - Zelenskyy