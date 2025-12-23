Ending war in Ukraine requires compromises from both sides, taking into account real situation on battlefield, - Tokaev

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Tokaev's press service, according to Censor.NET.

They talked about the war in Ukraine

Tokaev stressed the complexity of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, where the territorial issue occupies a dominant place and requires compromises from both sides, taking into account the real situation on the ground," according to a statement from the office of the President of Kazakhstan.

The leader of Kazakhstan expressed his willingness to provide a venue for peace talks.

"Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to show patience, flexibility, professionalism, and to continue searching for a formula for peace. At the same time, our country is not a mediator, but if necessary, it is ready to provide a negotiating platform in the spirit of goodwill," Tokaev said.

Read more: Negotiations on Ukraine are going well, - Trump

Trump's reaction

Later, the US leader confirmed on the social network Truth Social that he had spoken on the phone with Tokaev, as well as with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"We discussed the importance of establishing peace in ongoing conflicts, as well as increasing trade and cooperation between our countries. Relations with both countries are impressive. The United States will host the G20 summit next year, and we will invite both of these leaders to join us as guests at this very important event, which will take place in Miami!" Trump wrote.