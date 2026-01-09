In Lviv, critical infrastructure facility was attacked, but Sadovyi has not yet confirmed information about "Oreshnik" (updated)

On Friday night, 9 January, powerful explosions were heard in Lviv.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked.

"More information to follow," he wrote on Telegram, urging people to remain in shelters until the air raid siren sounded, according to Censor.NET.

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In turn, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi noted that they are currently investigating what exactly happened, whether there were any strikes and in which area.

Updated information

At 00:35, Sadovyi reported that all relevant services were working at the site of the attack and that the fire was being extinguished. There is currently no information about casualties. Civilian facilities and residential buildings in the city were not damaged.

"It is not yet known whether it was Oreshnik. The military will provide information," said the mayor of Lviv.

Watch more: Electricity supply to hospitals and transport in Lviv has not been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi. VIDEO

Shelling of Ukraine

The day before, Russian troops launched strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad districts. Fires broke out in the areas.

There were also reports of a massive drone attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As a result of the strikes, a significant number of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, particularly in the regional centres, were left without electricity.

Read: US Embassy warns of threat of large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in coming days