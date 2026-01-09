Russian strike damages Qatar’s embassy building. World’s reaction needed, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the massive strike on Ukraine on the night of January 9.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Unfortunately, as of now, we know of four people killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance worker. My condolences to their family and loved ones. Dozens of people have been injured. There was also a repeat strike on one of the residential buildings — right when emergency services were providing assistance after the first strike," he noted.

The president also confirmed that Russia used the "Oreshnik" missile.

"The attack came precisely as a significant cold spell is setting in. It is aimed at the ordinary life of ordinary people.

Right now, the maximum possible is being done to restore heating and electricity supply to people. Today, a meeting of the Energy Headquarters will take place, where I expect reports on all details of the restoration work — timelines, the required equipment, and those responsible," he said.

Read more: U.S. security guarantees agreement ready to be signed at highest level, Zelenskyy says

Embassy

According to the president, in addition to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, the building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged by a Russian drone overnight.

"A country that does so much to mediate with Russia to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons," he added.

Read more: U.S. Embassy warns of threat of large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine in coming days

The world’s reaction is needed

"First of all, from the United States, which Russia truly takes into account. Russia must receive signals that it is its duty to focus on diplomacy, and feel the consequences every time it once again focuses on killing and destroying infrastructure.

Today’s strike also serves as the loudest possible reminder to all our partners that support for air defense for Ukraine is a constant priority. Not a single day can be lost in supplies, in production, or in agreements. Today, at all levels, we will inform our partners about what happened and what response measures we need. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike

Background

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch at Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.

The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

Read more: Russia’s Defense Ministry claims "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine as "response" to alleged attack on Putin’s residence