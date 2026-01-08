U.S. security guarantees agreement ready to be signed at highest level, Zelenskyy says
The agreement on providing security guarantees for Ukraine by the United States is ready to be signed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Zelenskyy spoke with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. The head of state is awaiting a report with all details, including those that cannot be discussed over the phone.
"There were different formats of meetings, with the American team and with the European team. The security guarantees agreement with America, we believe, is ready to be signed at the highest level," he said.
Pressure on Russia
The president said that in a trilateral format they also discussed documents on Ukraine’s recovery and its economic development. It is "almost ready." Representatives of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States also worked "very substantively" on the main political document — Kyiv has shown "full constructive engagement."
"The American team must receive an answer from Russia on what they are ready for there and whether they can truly end the war. We believe that only pressure will resolve this — pressure on Russia, and only if it is sufficient," Zelenskyy added.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- As a reminder, the "Coalition of the Willing" said it is ready to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities end.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying U.S. troops on Ukrainian territory as part of the security guarantees.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting it could involve several thousand.
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