Cyprus’ presidency of EU Council may become period for ending war, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine’s talks with European partners and the United States have reached a new level and could create conditions for ending the war in the near future.

As Censor.NET reports, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the opening ceremony of the Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union.

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The head of state stressed that the current stage of diplomatic efforts is important for strengthening international coordination and pressure on the aggressor state. According to him, Ukraine is working in close cooperation with EU countries, the United States, and members of the "Coalition of the Willing".

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New stage of talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the progress achieved in the talks makes it possible to speak about real prospects for ending the war. The European Union plays a special role in this process, particularly during Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU.

"We note that the talks have reached a new milestone together with our European partners and, of course, with the United States and all members of the Coalition of the Willing. We understand that this war may end during your presidency," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, partners’ unity and a shared vision of further steps significantly strengthen Ukraine’s position on the international stage.

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Sanctions pressure and blows to Russia’s economy

The president separately addressed the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation. He stressed that economic pressure remains a key tool for deterring aggression and reducing Russia’s resources for waging the war.

Zelenskyy said a new package of restrictions is being prepared, and additional measures are also being taken to counter Russia’s shadow fleet. According to him, every financial blow to the aggressor reduces its ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

The president stressed that partners’ support for Ukraine must be consistent and long-term, as this is what brings a just peace closer.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU has already begun and will last through the first half of the year. According to him, Kyiv is working to make as much progress as possible during this period in opening negotiation clusters and in the process of joining the European Union.

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