Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in near future: they will discuss security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in the near future to discuss security guarantees.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

What he will discuss with Trump

Zelenskyy said that the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine from the US for a period longer than 15 years is still under consideration.

"I raised this issue in December at Mar-a-Lago. The US president paused, noting that it would be considered. I expect to meet with him in the near future — in Washington or elsewhere, depending on the president's plans. I hope to get an answer then," he said.

Guarantees from other countries

Zelenskyy also said that details regarding security guarantees from other countries are currently being discussed at the level of representatives of the armies of these countries and general staffs.

"Yesterday, there was a fairly detailed report from our generals from France, Britain, the United States, and Ukraine. Hnatov, our Chief of General Staff, is working on this. In principle, all the details have been agreed upon between the countries," the president added.