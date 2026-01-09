Fragments of Russia’s "Oreshnik" used to attack Lviv region: details from SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has shown fragments of the Oreshnik missile used by Russian occupiers to attack the Lviv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The location of the debris from the Russian ballistic missile used by the enemy to strike the Lviv region on the night of 8-9 January 2026 has been established.

Preliminary findings indicate that the components belong to the Oreshnik missile system.



















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What was found?

a stabilization and guidance unit (in effect, the missile’s "brains");

parts from the propulsion system;

fragments of the orientation mechanism;

nozzles from the platform of the separation stage, etc.

"The relevant fragments have the status of physical evidence and are being prepared for transfer for in-depth examinations.



Security Service of Ukraine investigators classify the use of this weapon against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as a war crime by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

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The Security Service noted that by striking civilian facilities near the border with the European Union, the Kremlin sought to destroy the region’s life-support infrastructure amid a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

All circumstances are currently being established, as well as the organizers and perpetrators of this war crime, in order to bring them to justice.

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Background

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch at Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.

The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

Read more: Russia used medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS