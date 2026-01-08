Russia still unable to restore strategic aviation potential after Security Service of Ukraine operation Spiderweb, source says

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after the successful Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) operation "Spiderweb".

Sources reported this, citing information from Western intelligence services, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

After the operation carried out by the SBU under General Vasyl Maliuk’s leadership, the Russians still cannot recover from the damage inflicted on strategic aviation.

"Despite all attempts by the Kremlin to conceal the real scale of the losses incurred, Russia still cannot overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation potential," the source said.















Read more: Start of Operation "Web" was postponed due to drunk truck drivers, - WSJ

SBU Special Operation "Spiderweb"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Spiderweb," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SBU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Spiderweb" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine conducted on June 1, 2025, 41 Russian military aircraft were hit.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine did not inform in advance the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump about the SBU "Spiderweb " special operation targeting Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Our combat aviation has been reinforced today, details are not public yet