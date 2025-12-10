Zelenskyy: Our combat aviation has been reinforced today, details are not public yet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s combat aviation has been strengthened.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Defence Forces’ aviation reinforced

"Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced – thank you. The details are not public yet, but we are constantly adding strength in the sky," the head of state said.

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation destroyed enemy’s command post along with officers. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, the Polish side reported that talks with Ukraine are ongoing on the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft.

It was also reported that on 22 October, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent on the purchase of between 120 and 150 of the latest JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.

In addition, Ukraine is to purchase Rafale F4 aircraft, SAMP-T air defence systems, air defence radars, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs from France.

Read more: France to provide Ukraine with additional Mirage fighter jets and Aster air defense missiles – Macron