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Zelenskyy: Our combat aviation has been reinforced today, details are not public yet
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s combat aviation has been strengthened.
He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Defence Forces’ aviation reinforced
"Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced – thank you. The details are not public yet, but we are constantly adding strength in the sky," the head of state said.
Background
- Earlier, the Polish side reported that talks with Ukraine are ongoing on the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft.
- It was also reported that on 22 October, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent on the purchase of between 120 and 150 of the latest JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.
- In addition, Ukraine is to purchase Rafale F4 aircraft, SAMP-T air defence systems, air defence radars, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs from France.
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