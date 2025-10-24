France to provide Ukraine with additional Mirage fighter jets and Aster air defense missiles – Macron

France will provide Ukraine with a new batch of military aid, including Mirage fighter jets and Aster missiles.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," Censor.NET reports.

Assistance for Ukraine

"In the coming days, we will deliver additional Aster missiles, new training programs, and new Mirage aircraft. It is essential to continue our efforts to support Ukraine and maintain pressure on Russia," the French leader said.

Pressure on Russia

Macron also commented on the U.S. decision to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"U.S. sanctions mark a turning point. The effectiveness of sanctions must directly affect Russia’s ability to finance the war," he said.

He added that the "Coalition of the Willing" has made significant progress in combating Russia’s "shadow fleet," calling it "the perfect complement" to sanctions.

