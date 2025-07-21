Svyrydenko meets with Barrot: they discussed military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

On Monday, July 21, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who is visiting Kyiv, held a meeting. Among other things, the parties discussed military aid to Ukraine, joint arms production, and sanctions against Russia.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We discussed specific issues—weapons, finances, reconstruction, sanctions. Our French colleagues saw how Kyiv lives after night attacks. And this greatly reinforces the conversation about drones, air defense, and fighter jets. They are needed right now. So one of the topics is increasing military aid and moving to joint production in Ukraine," the head of government said.

The meeting also discussed the financing of the drone program in 2025.

"We are looking for ways to speed up procurement and activate other sources of funding," Svyrydenko said.

In addition, the parties discussed sanctions against Russia.

"The French side shared its thoughts on possible approaches to putting together new packages. Specifically, they talked about a more flexible format tied to specific goals and timeframes," the prime minister said.

Read more: Seven European countries and Canada agree to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine under Trump’s plan – NATO official

In turn, Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev signed two declarations with the French side. The first concerns the creation of a new €200 million fund to support critical infrastructure and the economy from 2026.

"Last year, demand for the first program exceeded its budget threefold — applications for 750 million were received, while 200 million was available. This is a positive sign: Ukrainian and French businesses see opportunities for joint projects," noted Svyrydenko.

Second agreement on the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement on strategic projects: defense, energy, digitalization, critical minerals.

The head of the Cabinet added that this is not only about investment, but also about cooperation, technology, and access to European markets.