Seven European countries and Canada agree to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine under Trump’s plan – NATO official

Canada and seven European countries have joined an initiative to procure U.S. weapons for Ukraine following an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As Censor.NET reports, a NATO official confirmed this in a response to an inquiry from LIGA.net.

According to the official, several countries have already committed to support the initiative, namely Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Finland.

NATO believes that more Allies will join Trump’s scheme: "Details are still under discussion." The Alliance currently has 32 member states, including the United States.

Read more: After watching video of Russian strikes on Ukraine, Trump calls Merz and offers 5 Patriot systems for Ukraine - WSJ

Assistance under this initiative will include air defense systems, ammunition, and other equipment, the official emphasized.

He added that the initiative is not a single aid package but rather a new approach to delivering the military support Ukraine needs.

"The agreement between NATO Secretary General Rutte and President Trump is an important milestone in providing Ukraine with the military resources necessary to defend against Russia. European NATO members and Canada will take the lead in financing, while NATO will coordinate deliveries, including through the NSATU [mission]," the Alliance official concluded.

Read more: Trump is serious. He wants peace - Rutte

Recall that U.S. President Trump announced agreements with NATO regarding arms supplies to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for the weapons for Ukraine, which will be produced by the United States of America.

France will not join the U.S. initiative to procure American weapons for Ukraine through NATO. It was also reported that Italy does not intend to purchase U.S. weapons for transfer to Ukraine; however, the country is willing to handle the transportation of aid to our state.

Read more: Amid Russia’s increasingly brutal attacks, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defenses - German Foreign Ministry