France will not participate in initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Politico

France will not join the US initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine through NATO.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

The publication notes that Emmanuel Macron has long insisted that Europeans should develop their own defence industry.

"According to two French officials with knowledge of the matter, Paris will not join the initiative to buy American weapons for this reason. The French government is also trying to increase its own defence spending in a bid to cut its budget and curb its deficit," the article says.

Read also on Censor.NET: Czech Republic will not buy US weapons for Ukraine under Trump's plan - Fiala

As a reminder, US President Trump has announced an agreement with NATO to supply arms to Ukraine.

In his turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine that would be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US president also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Also read: US has not yet decided what weapons Ukraine will receive - Associated Press