News
Czechia won’t buy American weapons for Ukraine under Trump’s plan – Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on ammunition supplies

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that his country will not participate in the U.S. project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Censor.NET reports this citing European Pravda, with Fiala speaking to the Publico portal.

The Czech Prime Minister explained that his country will assist in other ways and is focusing on its own ammunition initiative.

"The Czech Republic is focusing on other projects and ways to support Ukraine, such as the ammunition initiative. Therefore, we are not currently considering joining this project," he explained.

Recall that US President Trump announced agreements with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Meanwhile, the US is preparing to send Patriot systems to Ukraine from a country that operates 17 such units.

