Trump on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM missiles: "US will not do this"

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not plan to supply Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles JASSM.

He told reporters this, Censor.NET reports citing the Associated Press.

"We do not plan to do this," Trump responded when asked whether the U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, including JASSM missiles.

The U.S. president, who has repeatedly said his sole priority is a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war, avoided answering whether he now sides with Ukraine in the bloody conflict.

Trump said he is on the side of "humanity."

Read more: I’m not on Ukraine’s or Russia’s side. Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump

Recall that the day before, Military Watch Magazine reported that Trump was considering supplying Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles JASSM, which could be equipped on F-16 fighters.

According to media reports, the basic version’s flight range is approximately 370 km. The newer JASSM-ER version can fly over 800 km.