I’m not on Ukraine’s or Russia’s side. Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "should not" make Russia’s capital, Moscow, a target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"I am not on Ukraine’s or Russia’s side; I just want to stop the killings, and Zelenskyy should not target Moscow," the U.S. leader emphasized.

According to Trump, if Russia and Ukraine fail to reach a ceasefire agreement within 50 days, "it will be very bad."

"We’ll see what happens with Putin," he said, adding that in 50 days the U.S. will be ready to impose "tough tariffs" and sanctions on Russia.

However, Trump did not specify which ones.

The comments came after the Financial Times reported that Trump had asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether Kyiv could strike at Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.