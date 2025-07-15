Trump called on Zelenskyy to intensify strikes against Russia: "Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow?" - FT

US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to step up its strikes deep into Russian territory. He even asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether Ukraine would be able to strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the FT reports this with reference to sources.

It is noted that the conversation between the leaders on 4 July marks a sharp deviation from Trump's previous position on the war with Russia and his election promise to end US involvement in foreign conflicts.

The newspaper notes that it is unclear whether the US will supply Ukraine with such weapons, but the discussion highlights Trump's growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to engage in ceasefire talks.

Two people familiar with the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy said the US president asked his Ukrainian counterpart if he could hit military targets deep inside Russia if he provided weapons capable of doing so.

"Vladimir, can you hit Moscow? ... Can you hit St. Petersburg?" - Trump asked during the conversation.

According to sources, Zelenskyy replied: "Absolutely. We can, if you give us weapons."

Trump expressed support for the idea, describing the strategy as one that aims to "make them (the Russians) feel pain" and force the Kremlin to the negotiating table, according to two sources briefed on the conversation.

Earlier, WP reported that Trump was considering giving Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter time frame for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's 50 days a "theatrical ultimatum", adding that Russia does not care.

