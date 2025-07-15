US Senate postpones bill on tough sanctions against Russia

The leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate, John Thune, said he would refrain from promoting a bill on tough sanctions against Russia, proposed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

Thune explained this by saying that Donald Trump was ready to increase trade tariffs for Russia and its partners on his own if no agreement is reached with Putin.

"It sounds like right now the president is going to attempt to do some of this on his own," he said.

Read more: Trump’s statement on weapons for Ukraine confuses his supporters - Politico

At the same time, he said, the Graham-Blumenthal bill could be passed at any time.

"If at some point the president concludes that it makes sense and adds value and leverage that he needs in those negotiations to move the bill, then we’ll do it. We’ll be ready to go," he added.

Read more: Trump: I’m disappointed in Putin, but I’m not done with him

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's 50 days a "theatrical ultimatum", adding that Russia does not care.

Read more: Russia doesn’t care about Trump’s "theatrical ultimatum" - Medvedev