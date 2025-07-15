Trump’s statement on weapons for Ukraine confuses his supporters - Politico

Donald Trump's announcement of arms sales to Ukraine, for which Europeans will have to pay, has caused a mixed reaction within his political camp.

This is stated in a Politico article, Censor.NET reports.

Trump claims that this step is in line with his "America First" strategy, saying that the United States should no longer sponsor the security of its allies for free. He was supported, in particular, by former Pentagon official Elbridge Colby, who stressed that US alliances should be "fair and just".

However, some members of the MAGA movement took this statement negatively. Former Trump allies say that he has effectively abandoned his previous line of criticising Zelenskyy and staying out of the war.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon called the new position "drawing Trump deeper into the conflict," saying that "it is not our war". At the same time, an Echelon Insights poll shows that almost two-thirds of Trump's voters support arms supplies to Ukraine.

As a reminder, US President Trump has announced an agreement to supply arms to Ukraine.

Read more: Trump: I’m disappointed in Putin, but I’m not done with him