US President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He said this in an interview with the BBC.

According to the US leader, he thought four times that a deal with Russia was possible.

When asked by journalist if he was done with Putin, Trump replied: "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him."

The US president was also asked on how he was going to make Putin to "stop the bloodshed" He said: "We're working at it".

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's 50 days a "theatrical ultimatum", adding that Russia does not care.

