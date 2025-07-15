Trump considered transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - The Washington Post

US President Donald Trump was considering sending long-range weapons to Ukraine - Tomahawk missiles - capable of hitting targets in Moscow, St Petersburg and other remote Russian regions. However, "Tomahawks" have now been excluded from the list of deliveries.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this.

According to American journalists, they may be deployed later if Trump wants to increase his pressure on Moscow and significantly strengthen Ukraine's position.

Trump's determination to put pressure on putin was expressed in a conversation last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump asked Zelenskyy why he had not struck at Moscow.

"We can if you give us the weapons," Zelenskyy replied.

In response, Trump said that Ukraine should put more pressure on Putin. Not just Moscow but St. Petersburg, too.

What is Tomahawk?

The Tomahawk is a long-range strategic and tactical missile that flies at extremely low altitudes and avoids terrain. It is one of the most famous and effective cruise missiles in the world, developed in the United States.

It can be launched from ships, submarines and ground platforms. It is used to hit ground targets at a considerable distance.

"Tomahawks" are effective due to their low altitude, high accuracy and exemption from strategic arms treaties. The missiles are inexpensive to maintain. They can be easily deployed on non-specialised ships and submarines.

Among the advantages of Tomahawk missiles are the coverage of the entire globe and the ability to launch a nuclear missile strike on any target. "Tomahawks" are also highly accurate weapons and can deliver a precision missile strike on targets without creating a mass destruction zone with harm to civilians or provoking a major military conflict.

The advantage of Tomahawk missiles is the upgraded DSMAC guidance system, which uses artificial intelligence technologies. This is the so-called "machine vision" - a reference three-dimensional image of the terrain is stored in the missile's memory, linked to coordinates, and the missile, while flying, takes a photo of the surface and compares it with the reference image. DSMAC increases the accuracy of the strike to 5 metres and is virtually invulnerable to enemy electronic warfare.

