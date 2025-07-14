Trump may supply Ukraine with long-range JASSM missiles – Military Watch Magazine

US President Donald Trump is considering supplying Ukraine with the first air-launched cruise missiles JASSM.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Military Watch Magazine.

It is noted that these missiles will be equipped on the fleet of Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighters, which, although composed of older variants, can serve as effective launch platforms for missiles during flight.

Reports about plans to supply JASSM missiles emerged following separate statements from two sources familiar with weapons delivery plans on July 14, indicating consideration of sending an unspecified class of long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russia. This is also closely linked to President Trump's statement that he would allow the supply of another Patriot long-range air defense system to Ukraine. At the time, the president hinted at delivering other advanced weapon systems.

According to media reports, the range of the basic version is approximately 370 km. The newer JASSM-ER version can fly over 800 km.