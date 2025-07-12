Ukraine will receive first long-range vehicles financed by Germany in July, - Bundeswehr General Freuding

The first Ukrainian long-range missiles funded by Germany are to be delivered to the Defense Forces by the end of July.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of the ZDF TV channel by Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding.

He emphasized that Germany is ready to provide weapons systems that "can penetrate far into Russian territory, attack warehouses, command posts, airfields and aircraft.

And then there will be a delivery in the amount of hundreds of units," Freuding said.

As a reminder, the agreement on financing Ukrainian long-range missiles was signed in May this year.

He noted that this will significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense and capabilities in the coming weeks and months.

