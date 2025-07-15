Trump is serious. He wants peace - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the decision to sell weapons to Ukraine is a clear signal to Putin about the unity between the US and Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Fox News.

According to him, Europe and the US will "do whatever it takes for Ukraine."

"If I was in the Kremlin today, I would not be too happy because this is a clear signal that President Trump is serious. He wants peace. He hates the fact that so many people lose their lives in Ukraine," Rutte said.

Read more: US considers selling missiles and howitzer shells to NATO countries for transfer to Ukraine – CNN

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has said that if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Donald Trump promised to provide Ukraine with weapons worth "billions of dollars" at the expense of NATO member states.

Read more: Rutte advises Putin to take peace talks seriously after Trump’s tariff threat against Russia