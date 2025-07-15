Trump’s new statements are very serious, time is needed for analysis, - Peskov

The Kremlin has reacted to Donald Trump's statements about Russia and the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

The dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Trump's new statements are very serious, so it takes time to analyse them.

"If Putin deems it necessary, he will comment on the US president's statements," he said.

Peskov also said that the decisions made in Washington and NATO are allegedly perceived by Kyiv "not as a signal for peace, but as a signal to continue the war".

As a reminder, US President Trump has announced an agreement with NATO to supply arms to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US president also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's 50 days a "theatrical ultimatum," adding that Russia does not care.

In addition, the United States is preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from a country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.

