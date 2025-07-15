ENG
Putin decides to ignore Trump’s willingness to engage in dialogue, - Meloni

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented on the change in Donald Trump's rhetoric towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

Meloni stressed that Russia still refuses to make concessions on the issue of a peaceful settlement of the war against Ukraine.

"Russia continues to attack civilians with increasingly brutal methods, demonstrating how little interest Moscow has in the peace we all want, despite the Trump administration's willingness to engage in dialogue, which Putin has chosen not to accept," she added.

The Italian prime minister noted that Rome sees a change in position on the part of the United States and "welcomes it."

