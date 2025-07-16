Italy will not buy weapons for Ukraine from US - La Stampa

Italy does not intend to buy weapons from the United States to transfer them to Ukraine, but the country is ready to transport aid to our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to La Stampa.

Sources in the Italian government note that they do not plan to buy weapons from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine.

One of the reasons is that the Italian weapons systems that have already been provided to Kyiv, or may be provided in the future, are based on different technological configurations and will not be compatible with American equipment.

But a more important factor is the lack of funds that Italy can allocate for financial transactions of this type. According to the publication's sources, the only arms purchases from the United States that Italy is planning is the previously announced batch of F-35 aircraft scheduled for the next decade.

According to representatives of the Italian government, the only official request from the Alliance to European countries is for their readiness to handle the logistics of transporting US-supplied weapons to Ukraine.

This case is currently being discussed by the Italian Ministry of Defence. It is not yet clear what kind of commitments are involved.